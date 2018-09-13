FIRS to reject tax return without CITN stamp

By Dotun Ibiwoye

The Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, will no longer accept all tax returns without the stamp and seal of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, CITN from the second of January 2019.

CITN is the only Institute statutorily empowered to regulate tax practice and Administration in Nigeria and in tandem with the Act establishing the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria Act, CAP C10, Vol. 2, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

In a press release, the Institute’s Registrar/Chief Executive, Adefisayo Awogbade noted that it is mandatory for professionals filing tax returns on behalf of their clients to affix the CITN stamp and seal in all returns submitted to the FIRS.

According to Awogbade: “The CITN requires all its members to take necessary steps to be in good standing with the Institute by obtaining their stamps and affixing same thereto on tax returns from the effective date of January 2, 2019.

“Other professionals who are yet to obtain the practicing license of the Institute should do so without further delay. They may visit the CITN website on necessary steps to follow.

“Provided however that taxpayers who do not need the service of tax practitioners and who decide to file their tax returns directly would not be under obligation to comply with affixing of CITN stamp and seal on their tax returns filed with FIRS.”