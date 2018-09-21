Firm organises seminar for SMEs on export opportunities

An e-commerce firm, Shoptomydoor has through a seminar exposed Small and Medium Enterprises, (SMEs) to export opportunities inherent in the Nigerian export sector.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Mr. Nduka Udeh at the seminar titled; ‘Export Opportunity for Everyone’ said: “There are export opportunities Nigerian SMEs are not utilizing because of ignorance to rules governing export business.”

He said that even though SMEs are facing challenges as regards processes and procedure, are not armed with the requisite experience and exposure they require to flourish.

He said: “Shoptomydoor was established for these reasons, to become a leeway for the Nigerian SMEs, expose them to the rudiments of making headway in export business through the help of Shoptomydoor.

“Shoptomydoor specialises in exportation and importation of various items to and fro Nigeria, United States of America and the United Kingdom and every other part of the world.”

He stated that despite the challenges faced by SMEs in Nigeria, the firm SMEs can learn to package their items for export to meet international standard.

Udeh who listed the secret of meeting international standard said: “Some SMEs fail to properly label and package their goods, particularly food items, to meet the standard your food items should be able to list the nutritional content, values, kilogram and vitamins contained.”