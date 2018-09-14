Finally, Adeosun’s resignation confirmed

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has resigned her position as a member of the Federal Executive Council.

There were speculations for many hours, today, about her resignation but it could not be confirmed until about 9. 30

In spite of pressure from the media, her aides refused to deny or confirm the story . A top source at the Federal Ministry of Finance, said that the minister was at work and that there was no indication that she had resigned.

An official statement was still being awaited as the time of filing this report at 9.37 PM.