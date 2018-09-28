FIBA World Cup: Meeting USA sounds nice, says D’Tigress’ forward

As the D’Tigress battle the USA in today’s first quarter final match at the ongoing FIBA Women’s World Cup in Spain, the team’s forward, Adaora Elonu has said they are excited meeting the Americans even though they don’t know what to expect.

Elonu, who is a EuroLeague Women regular and has WNBA minutes to her name, said after their historic defeat of Greece Wednesday that their performance at the World Cup was a new experience for them.

“Playing USA does sound really nice,” Elonu said. “I don’t know what to expect, but we’re just going to keep pushing. We go with the same mentality. As a player, as a competitor, you have to go with the same mentality.

“We’re not here, you know, just being happy to still be here. This is a new experience, but we want to put on the best show and performances that we can”.

“We didn’t know what to expect from the World Cup as none of us had been here – it’s just a ride that we’re taking,” she confessed. “I’m happy for us, because we’ve been through a lot and our motto was to stay together and we stayed together.