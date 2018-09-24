FG redeploys four Permanent Secretaries

By Favour Nnabugwu

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, has approved the deployment of four permanent secretaries to various Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

This is contained in a statement made available to Vanguard by the Director, Communications of the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, OHCSF, Mrs Olawunmi Ogunmosunle in Abuja Monday.



The deployment is as follows: Alhaji Mu’azu Abdulkadir from the Federal Ministry of Mines & Steels Development to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture & Rural Development; Mr Elurin Georina Okeoma from the Cabinet Affairs of the OHCSF to the Federal Ministry of Mines & Steels Development

Mr Aliboh Leon Lawrence from Special Duties Office (OHCSF) to Federal Ministry of Environment and Alhaji Sulaiman Mustapha Lawal from Career Management Office of the OHCSF to federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Head of Service, Mrs.Winifred Oyo-Ita directed that the processes for handing and taking over should be completed on or before September 28, 2018.