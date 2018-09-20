FG pledges to deploy more resources to areas affected by flood in Anambra

The Federal Government has pledged to deploy more relief materials to ameliorate the plight of flood victims in Umueze Anam in Anambra West Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra state.

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo made the promise on Thursday when he visited the state to assess the flood situation.

“I flew over those disaster areas and I witnessed the rise especially in Onitsha, Ogbaru, Awka North, Coscharis farm and other places.

“We have directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to continue deploying relief materials to various Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps and some settlements whose residents have refused to evacuate from their homes,” he said.

Osinbajo, who noted that the federal government had earlier released some materials for the displaced persons, said his visit was to have an on-the-spot assessment of the real situation on ground.

While commiserating with the families that lost property and means of livelihood to the flood, the Vice President urged those still living in the flood prone areas to relocate to high grounds to avoid unwarranted accidents.

He commended the State Government for its swift response to the flood challenge, noting that it had helped stabilize the situation.

The Vice President stressed that the federal government would partner with the state government to ensure proper management of the resources.

In his remarks, Gov. Willie Obiano said his government had heeded early warnings by meteorologists and taken proactive steps to contain the eventuality.

According to him, such steps include establishment and equipment of 29 Holding Centers across the flood-prone areas, activation of relevant emergency response activities among others.

Obiano said government had commenced collation of data on the displaced families, adding that with support from the federal government, it will provide them succour to enable them resettle after the deluge.

Also speaking, the traditional ruler of Aguleri, Igwe Christopher Idigo called on government to partner with hydrologists to provide lasting solutions to the flood problems by creating dams that would absorb water from River Benue and River Niger.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osinbajo was accompanied on the visit by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige and Gov. Dr Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta among others.