FG okays $64m contract for Escravos power supply

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting today approved $64 million for power supply to Escravos communities.



The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Councl Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Kachikwu said if executed, it will stop the N18 million spent monthly by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to provide power to the area.

