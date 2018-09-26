Breaking News
Translate

FG okays $64m contract for Escravos power supply

On 5:09 pmIn News by adekunleComments

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
ABUJA – THE Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting today approved $64 million for power supply to Escravos communities.

Electricity generation Stations

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Councl Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Man ends Lagos-Abuja trek after 34 days, endorses Atiku

Kachikwu said if executed, it will stop the N18 million spent monthly by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to provide power to the area.

Details later


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.