Femi Otedola accepts Lagos PDP gov’s ticket – Dele Momodu

On 6:01 pm

Businessman and Chairman of Forte Oil PLC, Mr Femi Otedola, has been reported to have “accepted” the offer of a governorship ticket by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Femi Otedola

According to Dele Momodu of Ovation worte on his Twitter handle he said ‘Lagos 2019 promises to be interesting. PDP offers Femi Otedola governorship ticket. He’s accepted and personally confirmed to The Boss newspaper…,


