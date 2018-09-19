Breaking News
Translate

Father threatens to throw child from window in German deportation row

On 9:52 pmIn Just Human, News by adekunleComments

Dusseldorf (Germany) – A father threatened to throw his child from the third-storey window of a refugee home in Germany to stop his family’s deportation, police said on Wednesday.

Merkel

A special police unit intervened in the incident, during which the man was armed with a knife, which took place in the western city of Krefeld.

The altercation began when local immigration office employees and the police tried to carry out the family’s deportation.

However, police did not reveal the nationality of the man, who has multiple children. (dpa/NAN)


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.