EZINNE Akudo Anyaoha breaks new grounds

By Juliet Ebirim

Nigeria’s leading pageant organizers, Miss Nigeria Organisation, have announced the appointment of legal practitioner, entrepreneur and former pageant winner, Ezinne Akudo Anyaoha as the pageant’s new creative director.

This move is coming on the heels of a recent restructuring of the organization, targeted at bolstering the essence of the brand and projecting pageant queens as positive role models for young women in Nigeria and across Africa.

Miss Akudo is widely acknowledged as a strong female voice and a passionate advocate for women’s rights. During her reign as Miss Nigeria in 2013, she established the Eight Foundation, a Non- Governmental, non-profit organization focused on providing psycho-social counselling and legal aid for survivors of sexual violence.

Ezinne Akudo Anyaoha holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law (LLB) from Abia State University and an MBA (Masters of Business Administration) from the University of Strathclyde, United Kingdom. She is also a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.