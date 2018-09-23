Exclusion: Osun poll null as INEC excludes NRM candidate, says Ajulo

By Dapo Akinrefon

A rights activist, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, has described the governorship election held on Saturday in Osun State as a still birth and an exercise in futility.

Ajulo said the election cannot stand since INEC unlawfully excluded the candidate of National Resistance Movement, NRM, Ms Jumoke Lawoyin, from participating in the election despite the fact that INEC had witnessed the primary of the party and gave her notice of election.

Ajulo said: “All efforts made to ensure that INEC do the needful was abortive as INEC went ahead to conduct the election without correcting the huge anomaly.

“Presently, a pre-election matter is before the Federal High Court in respect of the matter. And a petition will be filed to set aside the election as consequence of the illegal exclusion of a duly presented candidate of NRM.”