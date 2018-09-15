‘Excess Sugar Not Caused by Fruit Juice’

By Moses Nosike

Contrary to the perception, much of the excess sugar in the body is caused by sweetened foods and not pure fruit juice.

According to Dr. Bisi Abiola, a celebrated wellness expert, the simple sugar found in whole fruit and fruit juices is mostly in form of fructose. She affirmed that the amount of sugar in fruit juices does the body no harm.

Abiola made these pronouncements in her monthly wellness dialogue series, a programme supported by Chivita as part of its public enlightenment campaign on the benefits of 100% fruit juice.

In the discourse, Abiola, who is also the Managing Director of Indulge Nigeria Limited, noted: “Sugar in 100% fruit juice always comes with the fruits that have been juiced. It is never added. Accordingly, the World Health Organisation takes account of natural sugars contained in fruit juices in the ‘free sugars’ category.”

She stressed that 100% fruit juice contains fructose – an equivalent of raw fruits they are made from – explaining that some fruit juices are sweeter than others as the products they extracted from differ in terms of sugar content and flavour.