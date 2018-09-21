Euro 2024 bidders Germany, Turkey praised by UEFA

Germany and Turkey, the two candidates to host Euro 2024, were both praised in a UEFA report published Friday a week ahead of the vote on where the 24-team tournament will be staged.

Germany’s bid was of “the highest quality” while Turkey’s was “in line with the long-term objectives of UEFA”.

The 42-page report analyses each bid for vision, security, transport, finance, stadiums and “political, social and environmental aspects.”

The executive committee of the governing body of European football will vote on the Euro 2024 hosts next Thursday at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

West Germany hosted Euro 1988, which was won by the Netherlands, and also the 1974 World Cup. Unified Germany hosted the World Cup in 2006.

Turkey, a candidate for the fourth time, lost to France in the race to host of Euro 2016.

The vote follows a World Cup in Russia which ended with the German squad mired in controversy over the treatment of two players of Turkish origin, Ilkay Gundogan and Mesut Ozil.

Germany’s vision, said the report, “is rooted in the belief that football can unify society and this tournament can create an enduring legacy for European football.”

“All political and football structures are in place in Germany with a long and stable history of successful events,” the report said.

Germany offered “ten existing and operational stadiums” the report said, though it added that all would have to “undergo specific upgrades”.

For its part, Turkey “not only offers teams and spectators the best conditions, but brings people together by promoting an intercultural dialogue thanks to its location between three continents.”

“The key motivation is clearly stated, strong, and in line with UEFA’s long-term objectives,” the report said.

“Its specific focus is on the economic and social effects of the tournament, as well as on promoting values such as inclusion, diversity and accessibility.”

“The Turkish bid proposes ten stadiums of which seven are existing and operational stadiums, requiring upgrades only,” the report said.

It cited the support of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but warned that “recent economic developments in the country may put planned public investments under pressure”.

The next Euros, in 2020 break with tradition and will be played in 12 cities in different countries, with the semi-finals and final in London.

