Enugu APC factions disagree on primary method

By Dennis Agbo, Enugu

By Dennis Agbo, Enugu

THE two factions of the All Progressives Congress,APC,in Enugu state have disagreed on the method of the primary election the state will employ in election of  their candidates for next year’s election.

President Muhammadu Buhari addresses the NEC Members, With him, are APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Imo State Governor Owelle Rocharles Okorocha during APC NEC Meeting held at the Party Headquarters in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. AUGUST 30 2018.

Whereas one of the factions  led by Deacon Okey Ogbodo said that it will employ direct primaries, the other faction of the party led by its founding state Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye said it will use indirect or consensus method.

Nwoye told Saturday Vanguard that it would be “Indirect, or consensus wherever possible.”   But Ogbodo’s faction took its stand for direct primaries during its meeting in Enugu, on Thursday.

Ogbodo subsequently sent an official letter to that effect to the   National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, indicating their resolve on the issue. Ogbodo said that its decision was in line with the decision of the National Executive Committee, NEC, of their party to also conduct the nomination of Candidate for the President by direct primary election.

 


