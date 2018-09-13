Emma Ugolee, Ossy Achievers set to reward social media enthusiasts

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Emma Ugolee Entertainment, in partnership with Achievers Entertainment has announced the first ever Social Media Awards in Nigeria, tagged; ‘Naija Social Media Awards’ (NSMA).

Speaking on why he is teaming up with Ossy Achievers to honour, reward social media users for their passion, Emma Ugolee said;

“The time has come to give honor to who it is due, to say thank you to those who bring a little sunshine into every day for us all. Entertainment in Nigeria has left the realm of occasional events at rented spaces or timed programmes on Radio and TV. Entertainment today is on the go, one on one, star and fan, 24/7, with a window for instant feedback from the consuming audience. Entertainment content is by far now more informative, spontaneous, creative, competitive and interactive.”

According to the organisers, anyone who has an account on all social media platforms, own a blog, is eligible to participate. Selections would be conducted by a credible committee working with professional guidelines after which the selection of winners would be strictly on voting basis. Date, time and venue for the forthcoming award will be announced soon.

“We wanted an award ceremony that will leave every participant satisfied after the show, voter, nominated, winner without post event debates. So the NSMA is built on remarkable transparency and an unprecedented reward system where no nominee goes home empty handed and the voters get thrilled with surprises”, said Paul Cole Chiori, popularly known as Ossy Achievers.

Some of the award categories include Best Entertainment News Blog, Best Comic in a Supporting Role, Best Use of Philanthropy, Best Fashion Blog, Most Inspiring Personality, Best Comic with an Alter Ego, Best Health Advocate, Best Dressed Celebrity on Social Media (male), Most Creative/Intellectual Comedian, Social Media Slay Queen and many more which will be announced later.