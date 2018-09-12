Elizabeth, Njoku, others bag Peace Achievers awards

The prestigious 2018 Peace Achievers Award has nominated Dr. Elizabeth Jack Rich Tein, Chief Henry Njoku, among others, to be honoured at its forthcoming award ceremony, slated to hold on the 22nd of September, at the Transcorp Hilton hotel, Abuja.

The honorary recognition of the duo, is in view of their contributions to national development through humanitarian works, entrepreneurship, community development and youth evolution.

According to the organisers of 2018 Peace Achievers Awards, the special recognition of Dr. Elizabeth Jack Rich Tein is to encourage her giant strides and unequivocal excellence in humanitarian aid. She has done outstandingly well in helping the less privileged, especially in Africa and abroad. Dr. Elizabeth is the CEO/founder of Elin Group Limited and Elizabeth Jack- Rich Aid Foundation.

Also, Chief Henry Njoku will be recognized for his earnest contributions to peace building and youth evolution. As a renowned icon of peace, Chief Njoku has led several peace delegations and talks to improve several developments in Africa. He is been recognised for his excellence in “youth and youth community development”.

The much anticipated glamorous award ceremony of the prestigious Peace Achievers Awards, will be recognising other great contributors in various sectors and from across Africa. The event which will be hosted in Abuja, Nigeria will be having the presence of reputable men and women of excellence and remarkable prominence.