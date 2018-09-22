Electoral Act amendment: YPP wants Buhari/NASS deadlock resolved

By Dennis Agbo

THE Young Progressives Party, YPP, has prayed both President Mohammadu Buhari and members of the National Assembly to quickly resolve the logjam between the two arms of the federal government which has prohibited the signing of amended electoral act for use in next year’s general election. YPP said the resolution of the rift between the Executive and the legislative arms would help give credibility and bring about free and fair 2019 polls.

Speaking at a media forum in Enugu, the party’s House of Representative aspirant for Enugu North/Enugu South federal constituency, Prince Ozioma Ani said he was worried that the electoral act amendment was stalemated but expressed confidence that the impasse would soon be resolved and the amendments signed for implementation. “The President wants the best for the country and I hope he will sign the amended electoral act because it is not just about the sequence of election but there are other amendments which will help us have free and fair election,” Ani said.

The young aspirant stated that whatever becomes the outcome of the electoral act quagmire, his party would align properly to run the elections.

On his thoughts about about the political future of young Nigerians, Ani said “I believe that 2019 presents us with such a pivotal window of opportunity, a window to bend the arc of time and point out our collective nationhood toward a brighter dispensation.

“I believe that those who have been speaking for us have not be speaking our minds, I believe that we have not been putting our foot forward, I believe that its time we must decide not to be on the fence longer.

“I believe that as I step unto the political scene, many more of our brightest and best will arise to heed our nation’s clarion call to contest elective offices, win the elections and most importantly collectively deliver good governance to our people.”