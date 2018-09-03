Ekocorp repositions, set to pay dividend 10 years after

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Ekocorp Plc said it has completed the first phase of its transformation process aimed at improving its profitability and rewarding the shareholders through dividend payment after 10 years of non-dividend payment.

The interim Chief Executive Officer of EkoCorp Plc (Eko Hospital), Mr. Chukwuka Monye, speaking at a press briefing/facility tour, in Lagos said that the company has fully automated its processes with a view to improving patients’ experience, strengthened its financials and also increased the visibility of the company.

He noted that Ekocorp has commenced implementation of a comprehensive strategy to enhance its human capital, while its processes have been streamlined to reduce patients wait-time.

According to him, the company is in partnership with key stakeholders in the hospitality industry and plans to increase its branches nationwide.

He said: “Eko Hospital enjoys significant patient patronage on a daily basis across its different locations, particularly Surulere and Ikeja. With its patient volumes, it was important to transition the company into an operationally efficient organisation.

“One critical way to achieve this was automate key areas of its operation, specifically implementing a hospital and patient management system and robust account management system. These two initiatives have now been implemented at the headquarters. It is expected that the impact of the solutions will be realised as adoption increases.”

Continuing, he said: “Visibility and transparency are critical features of an effective financial management system. So, the management team prioritised this to increase the visibility of financial activities by ensuring online real-time daily reporting and proactive interventions when discrepancies occur in transacting with Health Maintenance Organisations, HMOs.