Ekiti deputy governor-elect denies having preferred candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy Governor-elect in Ekiti, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, has denied having an anointed candidate for Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 1 race.

The denial followed petition of partisanship against Egbeyemi by eight of the aspirants from the constituency to the party leadership.

The aspirants accused the deputy-governor-elect of favouring a particular aspirant currently seeking for the APC ticket to emerge as the party’s candidate.

However, Egbeyemi, a former Ado-Ekiti local government chairman and commissioner in the state, warned aspirants to beware of fraud and swindlers.

The deputy governor-elect spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday shortly after he met with all the aspirants and leaders of the party to resolve the issue.

He described the allegations as mere a rumour from those who want to destroy and make reconciliations difficult for the party.

“My attention was drawn to rumours going round to the effect that I have anointed a particular aspirant for the House of Representatives ticket of Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 1.

“I wish to make it very clear that neither myself, the governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi nor our leader, who is also the Deputy National Chairman, South, who also happens to have come from the other constituency, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, has anointed anybody.

“Our only preference and interest is for the party to win all available positions in the forthcoming elections.

“This is the more reason why we encouraged the coming together of all the aspirants with a view to forging a common understanding that will pave way for a smooth and successful campaign for whoever eventually emerges as the party’s candidate.

”The leaders have called all the aspirants and spoke to them on the benefits of coming to an agreement among themselves so that they can save energy and resources to channel towards the election.

“We consider this will be a boost and more importantly for the general elections in 2019 to ensure that our party, the APC wins the Presidential elections.

“Where, however, they fail to come to an agreement, we believe that the democratic rights of all of them must be respected by the party providing a level playing field for all to participate in a free and fair primaries at which party members will freely take a decision.

“I, on behalf of my governor and the leaders wish all aspirants the best and urges the electorates to freely exercise their rights,” he said.

NAN reports that Ekiti Central Federal constituency 1, comprise of Ado and Irepodun/Ifelodun local government areas of Ekiti, while Ado has two constituencies of 13 wards.

The stakeholders meeting, however, laid to rest the speculations that a preferred aspirant has been chosen for the House of Representatives seat in Ekiti Central Federal constituency one.

All aspirants attended the meeting, except Messrs Tope Ogunleye, Deji Adetuberu, and Tope Olanipekun, who are no more in the race.

In the meeting, NAN reports that one of the aspirants from constituency 2, Akogun Abayomi Lustay, announced his withdrawal from the race.

Lustay said that constituency one would be more apt to be given the slot since constituency two had the deputy governor-elect of the state.

Responding, one of the aspirants, Otunba Oladipupo Owolabi, thanked Egbeyemi for coming out to disabuse their minds and allowing peace to reign in the constituency.