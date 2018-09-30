EdoJobs partners Genius Hub Global, MADE to match Edo youths, artisans with employers

As part of efforts to fulfill Governor Godwin Obaseki’s campaign promise to create 200,000 jobs, EdoJobs, has partnered with Genius Hub Global and MADE, to develop mechanism that would enable employers recruit suitable applicants in Edo State.



Speaking at the Edo Employers Engagement Forum in Benin City, Mr. Samuel Omomoh, a consultant on Entrepreneurship and Jobs with EdoJobs, said the forum themed, ‘Edo Synergise’ is a platform which brings stakeholders together to hear from them, know their challenges and find ways of getting people employed.

According to him, “knowing what the challenges are would enable government and the private sector come up with a framework that will help employers hire job seekers in the state without going outside the state to recruit people.”

He explained that the forum which had about 500 participants drawn from organisations in the state, will not only focus on big firms but would also ensure that small and young firms are given the opportunity to share their ideas.

Another partner, Obehi Okpiabhole, the Chief Executive Officer of Genius Hub Global, harped on the impact of market failure and the need to bridge the gap by investing in skills acquisition programmes so that people could transform their passion and dream into work for economic benefits.

“We are here trying to see how we can change the narrative. How Edo people would begin working for Edo people. We want to empower our people with critical skills so that we can use our people to do our work. We realised that there are potentials in Edo State and we can work for the betterment of the state and people.”

Dr. Hemmy Russel, an employer, said there was need for government to respond to the needs of employers especially by creating the enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

He noted that there was also need for government to provide a manual that will provide employers with vital information before a business is sited in a particular location.

The Forum featured breakout session where small groups brainstormed on the challenges of employing and retaining job seekers amongst other issues.

Panelists urged that more work should be done by government and private organisations to advise the youth on the need for training to meet the requirements of employers.