Edo holds business clinic for entrepreneurs

As part of efforts to boost capacity of entrepreneurs to scale their businesses, the Edo State Government has organised a one-day business clinic focusing on strategies for business expansion and access to finance.



The programme is organised by the Ministry of Wealth Creation, Cooperatives and Employment and Office of the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Special Duties and Social Enterprise, and will hold on Friday, September 21.

In a statement, Commissioner for Wealth Creation, Cooperatives and Employment, Hon. Emmanuel Usoh, said the clinic tagged ‘Edo Business Conclave 2018,’ will take place at the Imaguero College Hall, Sapele Road, in Benin City, the state capital.

He said the event aims to sensitise business owners on strategies to enhance their business management skills and upscale their returns on investment

Usoh added, “the business clinic will hold in collaboration with Treskaro Systems and Solutions, and will feature talks on: “business etiquette, business legality and taxation, networking and business growth, financial data, analysis and integration, brand building tips/strategies, and access to funding.”

Speakers lined up for the event include Osayi Omokaro, Isimeme White, Tony Omachalu, Baba Ikazoboh and Steve Osawaru,” he said.