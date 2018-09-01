Echejile, Monaco mutually part company

AS Monaco and Nigeria international Elderson Echejile mutually agreed to part company yesterday, ending their association that lasted for four and a half years.

The Principality outfit reported on their official website that the left back is no longer a player of Monaco and wished him all the best for the rest of his career.

Elderson Echiejile played 54 matches for Monaco’s first team, scoring two goals with one assist.

The experienced fullback found first team opportunities hard to come by in his last two seasons at the club and had to be farmed out on loan to Standard Liege, Sporting Gijon, Sivasspor and Cercle Brugge.

Echiejile began his career in Europe with Rennes in 2007 before moving to Sporting Braga, where he spent four years.

He was a member of the Super Eagles squad to the 2018 World Cup in Russia but was an unused substitute in the three group games against Croatia, Iceland and Argentina.