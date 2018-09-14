Ebonyi citizens shun IPOB’s sit-at-home order

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI-THERE was non-compliance to the sit-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB to citizens of Ebonyi State.



As early as 6am, commercial activities and vehicular movements were on in the state as there were no reported cases of harassment, molestation and victimization on violators of the sit-at-home order by IPOB members.

Shops at the popular meat market and other adjourning stores and supermarkets within the metropolis were all booming with commercial activities including banks. Unlike other times were banking activities are usually partial, this time around all banks within Abakaliki were

opened to customers.

Prior to the commencement sit-at-home order, security personnel including the army and police were seen patrolling the state capital to ensure the safety of lives and property of indigenes of the state.

Vanguard gathered that the activities of security agencies allayed fears of any possible attacks on the people of the State by some unscrupulous elements within IPOB in the state.

Apart from commercial activities, government ministries and establishments were opened for work as public and private schools were also opened to students who were seen going to school as at 7am. Ends