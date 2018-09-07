Earth tremor in Abuja: Saraki, Atiku react, other Nigerians call on God for help

By Anthony Ogbonna

Following the earth tremor that shook some parts of Abuja at dawn of Friday, many Nigerians have reacted to the development, with some calling on God for help.

While the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar called on the Abuja residents to be calm, those living in Maitama and Utako areas said they all felt the tremor.

The Emergency Management Agency of Nigeria’s Federal capital territory, Abuja, has confirmed the reports of the earth tremor in Abuja.

Although the agency said it could have come from the movement of the earth or that it could be by the blasting of rocks or mining in the area, it however urged residents to stay calm and hide under tables if inside the house or stay away from buildings if outdoor.

The Senate President, Dr. Saraki who took to his twitter handle to confirm the development said, “We have all been feeling the earth tremors in Abuja and surrounding areas over the last 48 hours. I know that many people are scared, but please, remain calm and vigilant.”

Saraki also said that, “At this time, it is important that @NEMANigeria, FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and all emergency services be on high alert to prevent the loss of lives and property.

“The Chairman of the Senate Committee on FCT, Senator Dino Melaye, has already briefed the FCT Minister on this issue.

“In the event of an emergency, the FCT Emergency Management Agency can be reached at the following numbers: 112 (toll free), 0818-888-8766 and 0805-722-4574.”

Meanwhile, many other Nigerians have reacted to the development in various ways, with other resorting to prayers, asking God not to allow any such natural disaster like earthquakes hit the country already plagued by poverty.

Below are the tweets of some Nigerians who reacted to the news of tremor in Abuja.

Atiku Abubakar‏ @atiku “I wish to encourage inhabitants of Abuja not to panic following reported cases of tremor experienced in some parts of the city. It will be reassuring to citizens for the relevant authorities to investigate the situation.”

AYO SOGUNRO‏Verified account @ayosogunro “News of tremors in Abuja and fault lines across Nigeria is worrisome. In the midst of our social, political, economic, and religious troubles, we can’t handle an ecological disaster. I strongly urge the govt not to leave this issue to prayer and sentiment. Please research and act.”

Senator Dino Melaye‏ @dino_melaye “I have informed the FCT Minister and Perm Sec. on the scaring earth movement in some parts of Abuja at 6:11am. I felt earth tremors in my home in maitama too. Measures are been taken to address the problem. I will keep the FCT administration on their toes on this.”

KinG NomSo 👑‏ @ani_nomso “Father Lord these things going on in Abuja better not be an Earthquake. Nigeria is already blessed with several Natural Disasters in our Politicians. Just look at our Natural Disastrous President to start with & have mercy on Us”

ıfý™‏ @nnekei “All these earth vibrations felt last night in different areas of Abuja God Abeg make e no be Natural disaster ooo. We already have Buhari we can’t afford another.”

EagleEye‏ @bashiryusuf “Another heavy tremor just occurred at 6.01 a.m. in Maitama, Abuja. Truth is, this seem like a warning for an earthquake. I think the authorities should do some scientific investigation or evacuate residents as a matter of precaution.”

Sim Shagaya‏Verified account @SimShagaya “Regarding the Abuja tremors. a massive 7.8 earthquake was recorded in Fiji (and several other locations on the pacific rim of fire). When an earthquake happens, echoes of the quake can cause tremors to occur in a location at the opposite end of the globe.”

Heathen Hazard‏ @TheFunnycator “Earthquakes in Abuja, floods in Lagos. If anyone is building an ark please add me to the whatsapp group thanks b.”

Parosident Buhari‏ @TheMbuhari, “The earth tremors in Abuja is the handwork of desperate corrupt people who want me to run back to London because that’s exactly what I’m going to do if I feel this tremor again in Aso Rock.”

The cause of the earth tremor in Abuja is rampant fornication. You Abuja people fornicate too much. — Tomide (@MrTomide) 7 September 2018

Me : babe are you still coming over to Lagos today ? Babe : I can’t , I’m on my period Me : but it’s supposed to be next week Babe : Yeah , but the abuja earthquake shifted it pic.twitter.com/In1bOHJPRk — 80s__vibes 🇳🇬🇨🇦 (@80s__vibes) 7 September 2018

I experienced a tremor today for three consecutive times in some part of Fct Abuja. Between 4:30, 6:15, and 8:20 pm. Resulting to violent shaking of building. I hope this is not an early sign of earthquake. — Chukwuma Ejerenwa (@chuks0002) 5 September 2018

Going to MFM tonight to pray for Abuja. God, don’t let my enemies rejoice over me. Don’t let Lagos people with all their smelling city, debris, traffic and yahoo boys laugh at us. Don’t put us to shame — Olu (@The_Basquiat) 7 September 2018

My God, so the tremors that shake Abuja to its foundation was actually an earthquake? Scientists worldwide are reporting this as an Earthquake and useless FERMA says its minor tremor? Earthquake under Buhari? God which kain punishment be this?

Who we offend? pic.twitter.com/qZqLLpTDw7 — 🕊️ By Law A Country Is Built (@RadicalYouthMan) 7 September 2018

Lmaooo in this side of Abuja I have not felt one single vibration since it started meaning we don’t sin too much in my area nice one guys 😭 — chocolatechip (@fatousky) 7 September 2018

Abuja people will now remember their relatives in places like Michika, Lapai & Ajegunle “Hello! We say make we greet una. It’s been long. We fit pay una visit soon.” — Moh’ (@moohh_) 7 September 2018

May God safe Abuja residents from this tremors shaking #prayforabuja pic.twitter.com/yZUhFV5751 — OLUMIGHTY™ 🇳🇬 (@teewine) 7 September 2018

All the earth vibrations happening in Abuja makes you imagine the absolute hell the people in Yemen, Palestine, Syria are experiencing everyday in their lives. May Allah make it easy for them, Ameen. — El Professor (@DesertGamer5000) 7 September 2018