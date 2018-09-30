Eagles determined to beat Libya — Ibitoye

Super Eagles media officer, Toyin Ibitoye has assured Nigerian soccer fans that the team will beat Libya in their forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, because he says the players are all determined to excel.

Ibitoye stressed that the players are all fully committed to ensuring that Nigeria returns to the Nations Cup, following absences in the past two editions, and stressed that the only way to achieve that ambition is to ensure they beat Libya on October 12.

Ibitoye did not rule out another victory during the second leg on October 16 in Tunisia, as the Eagles’ spokesman stressed that the gaffer, Gernot Rohr is equally determined to pick the ticket to AFCON 2019 in Cameroon.

He further disclosed that Rohr has already started planning his strategies on how to beat Libya, ahead of drawing his squad list for the double fixtures.

While revealing that Rohr’s list will be released in the first week of October, Ibitoye disclosed that the technical crew began preparations for Libya immediately after beating Seychelles in the last match.

Ibitoye also disclosed that Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have taken care of everything that the Eagles would need to ensure they win both matches against The Mediterranean Knights and will continue to ensure hitch-free preparations for the games.

He stressed: “The coach is working round the clock to ensure the best players are available for the qualifiers.

“With the level of commitment of the Super Eagles in their game against Seychelles, I believe the team beat Libya in both games.”