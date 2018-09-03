Drivers drum support for Gov. Ugwuanyi

Shuttle drivers operating in the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Monday paid a solidarity visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State at the Government House, Enugu to appreciate him for the laudable achievements his administration has recorded so far in the state as well as inform him of their planned “mega rally” in support of his re-election in 2019.

The jubilant transport operators said Gov. Ugwuanyi has performed creditably in “infrastructural development, educational advancement, harmonious relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government, politics of inclusiveness, job creation, peace and harmony in the entire state including here in UNN”.

They expressed delight that the good road network the governor has provided in the University town of Nsukka in keeping with his campaign promises, has made their business successful.

The shuttle drivers promised to deploy the services of their vehicles to move round and enlighten the people on the need to re-elect Gov. Ugwuanyi for a second term in office to enable him to consolidate on the laudable achievements of his people-oriented administration, stressing that they are “in total support of his re-election”.