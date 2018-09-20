Don’t plunge Edo into avoidable political crisis, BNC warns APC, PDP

By Gabriel Enogholase & Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN —A social cultural organisation of Benin people, Benin National Congress, BNC, has appealed to the two dominant political parties in Edo State, All Progressives Congress, APC, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, not to turn the state into a theatre of war over the decision by the parties to elect their political office seekers either through direct or indirect elections.

The group, in a statement in Benin City, yesterday, by Dr David Ekomwenreren, Director of Publicity and Strategy, also called on Edo youths to steer clear of retrogressive political antics of crude politicians who keep their loved ones in America and Europe but delight in deploying other youths for brigandage and despicable lifestyles.

He said: “We are deeply concerned by political apprehension the tense political climate caused, arising from well founded plans by politicians to apply antithetical tendencies of imposition or crass consensus design in choosing candidates as opposed to the highly popular process of direct primaries design.

“As a fundamental stakeholder in the progress of Edo people and our well-being, we can’t wait until the situation turns into neck -breaking scenario before crying for security deployments or reinforcements.

“This is the time to canvass strict adherence to grassroots tenets of democratic engagements.”