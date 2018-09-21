Do you know how many houses you could have bought with that? – Linda Ikeji’s mum

Nigerian Blogger, Linda Ikeji who recently bought a Bentley Mulsanne for herself and her son has boasted that the next thing she is buying for her son and herself is a private jet.

Recalled she recently gave birth to a son, Jayce some days back.

LInda Ikeji on her Instagram page said her mum questioned her for buy Bentley Mulsanne for herself and her son, saying do you know how many houses in Owerri you could have bought with that money?

Read her full statemet below

‘When I announced in May that I was expecting a baby, I said I was going to buy a Bentley Mulsanne for me and my prince to be cruising around town in. Did y’all think I was joking? Lol. Gosh, if I tried to, I wouldn’t be able to explain what being a mum means to me. I’m in a different zone now! Hehe .

My mum has been shaking her head since I got the car. Lol. She said to me and my dad; do you know how many houses in Owerri you could have bought with that money? I was like; what the heck do I need houses in Owerri for, I have a house in Lagos. Lol.

.

Anyway I just wanted to share in this joy and also pray for everyone out there calling on God for their breakthrough and blessings. Please don’t give up on yourself and don’t give up on God. Things might look bleak now but trust in your journey and keep fighting. If anyone had told me when I turned 30 in 2010 and I was in bed crying and feeling hopeless, that 8 years later, I would be able to afford my house or this car, I never would have believed it. I dreamed but I didn’t dream that big…but that’s where God steps in and takes over.

I think the best prayer anyone looking for a breakthrough should say when talking to God is; Dear God use me as point of reference; use me to show the world that you are God. Let people be like; ‘the God of…’, whatever your name is…bless me too!’. And let me tell you, when God chooses you, the blessings are endless. May God keep on blessing and elevating you. I truly hope all your prayers are answered and soon. .

Meanwhile, something huge is coming on LITV. It’s too soon for me to talk about it but it’s something that will change and impact a lot of lives and I can’t wait. All I will say now is; if you have ideas or scripts for reality shows, TV shows, movies and TV series, hold on to them, soon LITV might be able to collaborate with you and fund your projects. We will have so much money to create content that the possibilities will be limitless. I’ve dropped Jayce now, let me nurture him small and come and face business…lol. .

Finally, to all the men who think women can’t create wealth, keep watching this space…and be very patient. Next is a private jet! ���. Hugs everyone!’