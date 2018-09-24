Day Seraph youths shut down Lagos

The stretch of Billingsway Street, at Oregun in Ikeja, Lagos State, was shut down as about 7, 000 youths who are all members of the Cherubim & Seraphim Church on Saturday, September 22, 2018, converged on 10 Degrees Event Centre.



The youths, in the range of 16-40 years old, defied the heavy downpour of the day to participate in the maiden edition of a conference and capacity-building seminar for them. The conference was put together by a non-governmental organisation, Dr. O. Yomi-Sholoye Foundation. For the Managing Director of International Alpha Limited, her aim at putting together the conference was simply giving back to the society (now the church of her birth).

The youths, who trooped to the area from all corners of Lagos State and parts of the country including Abuja, Delta, Rivers, Edo, Kaduna, Kwara and all states of the South West region of the country, made the maximum use of the occasion.

It was the first such gathering of the youths of the church in any parts of the worlds as the organisers puts it and it afforded participants the opportunities to interact among themselves, network and share common values, binding them together which is the Cherubim & Seraphim Church.

The youths, all adorned with customised T-shirts beautifully made for that purpose, were entertained by notable gospel artistes and stand-up comedians in the countery that were invited for that purpose.

Some of the performing artistes who entertained the children at the occasion were Laolu Gbenjo, Shola Allynson, Seun Aransiola, Big Bolaji, Mike Abdul and so forth. It was not all dancing for the youths as some major leaders in the public and private sectors as well as men of the pulpit were also invited to give motivational talks to the youths.

Foremost among these were famous Teju BabyFace, likewise Asiwaju Tobi Lawal, a former Executive Director of Fidelity Bank, members of the Nollywood Yoruba movie artistes, like Yinka Quadri, Balogun Oluwo, popular female artiste, Mrs. Idowu Philips otherwise called Iya Rainbow and a host of others.

His Royal Majesty Oba Owolabi Adeniyi, the Alayeluwa of Igbobi Sabe joined to add pep to the occasion where he charged the Seraph youthsnot to be daunted by the challenged of life but should remain focused and look unto God.

Speaking on the purpose of assembling the youths, convener of Seraph Youths Arise initiative, Gen. Supt. Apostolic Mother Oluseye Yomi-Sholoye said the programme was divinely-inspired. Her words, “The Commission that I was given, among others, was to focus on youths in the C&S church since they are the leaders of the church tomorrow. But there can be no proper starting point from rejuvenating the church without understanding where we are coming from as a church.

“We all have to recall that for a long time, our church, the C&S became a laughing stock and ridiculed in Christendom. That was the stage where members of the church were disparaged and seen as second class Christians, albeit rather erroneously.

“During this period the church was often castigated as being occult, when members of the church are perceived as never-do-wells, illiterates and the church seen as belonging to the downtrodden.”

Dr. Yomi Sholoye, who charged the youths to re-dedicate themselves to holy lives with deep knowledge in the Word of God and remain loyal to the church into which they were born, also informed them of her plans to train many of them in various vocational skills and also provide

loan facilities to those intending to establish their businesses.

In their separate speeches, a notable female philanthropist and member of the Church, Rev. Mother Ester Abimbola Ajayi encouraged the youths to show remain undaunted by the challenges they faced today. She urged them to always believe in themselves and be focused on their dreams to be able to achieve greatness in life.

Many other notable church leaders who gave words of encouragements to the youths included ace broadcasters, Taiwo Akinsola, Bose Osinowo, and a host of others.