Davido lie about why he canceled US tour?

Last week Friday, music star, David Adeleke, aka Davido, canceled his ongoing music tour in the United States, over conflicting schedules in his tour dates and NYSC programme, which he is currently undergoing in Nigeria.



But the ‘Assurance’ crooner probably lied about the real reason he cancelled the music tour which had already taken place in Chicago, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Washington DC, New York, California and Boston, because since his return to Nigeria, he has since refused to return to the NYSC Orientation camp.

E-Daily has it on good authority that on his return to Nigeria, the pop music singer has been busy supporting his uncle, Senator Nurudeen Adeleke’s governorship campaign in Osun State.

Ignorantly shooting himself in the foot, he has also made series of social media posts confirming that he is not in the Lagos NYSC Orientation Camp, but in Osun State, canvassing votes for his Uncle’s governorship race.