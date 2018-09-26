Danmarke emerges PDP gov candidate in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—A former Senator representing Katsina South senatorial district, Senator Yakubu Danmarke has emerged Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in Katsina State by consensus.

Chairman of the party’s Electoral Panel, Abu Minista, announced Senator Danmarke the party flagbearer, while briefing newsmen in the state’s party secretariat.

He said Danmarke emerged after a consensus by all the seven party aspirants, who picked up forms for the seat.

According to him, “the process started long time ago when the elders, stakeholders and some executive members of our great party decided that there was need to get our aspirants, especially the governorship aspirants, to sit down and, among themselves, see if there is the possibility of bringing out a consensus candidate.”