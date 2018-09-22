Daffangy Entertainment’ act, Ejiz, announces release date for new single”4U”

Ejiz born Ejiro Erhirhovwefe readies his own debut single set to be released on 29th of September 2018 under Daffangy Entertainment.

Ejiz is a Nigerian singer who has really been building his career. He continues to impress with his own single releases, consistently proving that he’s one artist we all need to be watching and this brand new single “4U” is a testament to that. Prior to this song, he has done several others including collaborations in the past before being signed to his new label.

Popularly known as Ejiz, born and breaded in Warri, Ejiro Erhirhovwefe hails from Delta State, Nigeria.

Talking about the track, Ejiz said:

“I wouldn’t say it has been easy, i started just like some other artist at that time i was schooling and saving money to record songs. But thank God for Daffangy Entertainment that saw my talent and gave me a contract. ‘4U’ is the Jam of the summer, and I’m really excited that I’m doing this, it’s my first track to be released under the outfit.”

While you are at it Ejiz is currently in South Africa shooting the video for the song, so look out for the audio release.

Singer and songwriter, Ejiz was also recently signed to Daffangy Entertainment along, a new record label owned by media mogul Edafe Efe.