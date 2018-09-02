Dabone makes case for survival of Uvwie dialect

The sponsor of the annual Uvwie dialect of Urhobo language summer lesson,Engineer Arigbola Suny Dabone has called on Uvwie people both at home and in diaspora to speak the language to their children so that the language would not die.

He made the call in a thought-provokingly speech during the closing ceremony of this year’s summer lesson for the Uvwie dialect of Urhobo language at Uvwie Community Hall , PTI Road , Effurun on Friday August 31st, 2018.

He noted that most languages in the world are going into extinction according to United Nations ‘ s projection. Saying that the case of Uvwie is worrisome because of the cosmopolitan nature of the area. He however quickly added that ” this should not be an excuse because indigenes of the major ethnic groups in the country speak their languages fluently even in outside the shores of the country. This is because they speak their languages to their children always”

He explained that in ensuring that Uvwie children are taught the language, he has been sponsoring the summer lesson for the past five years just as he disclosed that he has also produced DVDs for this purpose .

While calling on the Uvwie General Improvement Union ( UGIU), to take up the challenge on the teaching of Uvwie language, he suggested that more teaching centres will be established in all the etches ( traditional administrative units) in Uvwie Kingdom.

Earlier in his speech at the event the Unuevworo ( traditional mouth piece) of etche r’ Alegbon (traditional administrative unit), High Chief Hope Akasa commended Chief Dabone for his initiative as he remarked that Chief Dabone’ s name will be in the annals of Uvwie Kingdom for the gesture.

While also calling on UGIU to take up the challenge of teaching the language at summer lessons, he promised to present the issue at the meeting of executives of Uvwie Traditional Council of Chiefs for consideration.

Chief (Madam) Eghwrudje and executive of UGIU, Chief Peter Ikogho who spoke at the event, were also full of praises for Chief Dabone for the gesture.

A beneficiary of this year’s Uvwie language summer lesson, Mr Moses Akpobaro, a native of Ekpan community who was born and brought up in Lagos told newsmen that prior to the introduction of summer lesson, he was unable to speak or understand the Uvwie dialect of Urhobo language, ” but now I can speak Uvwie language. ”

On his part, a teacher in the summer lesson, Mr Jerry Adjeke also thanked Chief Dabone for ensuring that the language does not die, hoping that in due course, more Uvwie indigenes who do not know how to speak Uvwie dialect will do so with the teaching of the language in the summer lessons, he disclosed that the next Uvwie language lesson is billed for coming December.

Highpoint of the event was the distribution of free note books and cash to participants by Chief Dabone. Other Uvwie personalities at the occasion include Chief Famous Erirhoro, the Chairman of Erovie Quarters, Engineer Thomas Agimagbor, Ejiro Awin (a teacher at the summer lesson), among others.