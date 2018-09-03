Customs task journalists on objective, balanced reports

The Area Controller, Seme Border, Comptroller Mohammed Garba, has urged journalists to be objective and balance in their reports and maintain media ethics and ethos while disseminating information to the public.

Garba gave the advice in an interview with newsmen at the command in Seme, Badagry Local Government Area, Lagos.

According to him, false information will always make the public to disrespect such media organisation that disseminated wrong information.

“The media has the power to make or mar the society, but they have to be objective in handling information.

“Stories should be balanced before sending it out for public consumption.

“At times, when you try to get information through phone calls or messages and the person is not responding, try and give him or her more time to get the information,” he said.

Garba said that the command needs the collaboration of the media to pass information on the daily activities of the command.

“Customs generate revenue to government, make seizure and arrest smugglers, but without the press, the public will not know what we are doing.

“This is why we must work hand in hand to pass the information to the public,’’ he said.

Garba, however, lauded the efforts of some media organisations in keeping the public well informed and educated.

He said it was also important that journalists might have information that would be useful to the command, urging them to assist in passing it on.

NAN