Customs gets new Area Comptroller in Niger

Mr Abba-Kaseem Yusuf, the new Area Comptroller of the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) in charge of Niger, Kogi and Kwara Commands has pledged to intensify efforts to collect maximum revenue, while fighting smuggling.

Abba-Kaseem gave the assurance in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Benjamin Lamba in Minna on Wednesday.

He disclosed that effective operational order on how to fight smugglers had since been issues to field officers.

“We have positioned our officers at identified routes of smuggling to prevent any illegal goods coming into the country.

“My predecessor had done a great job and I intend to do even more,” he said.

Abba-Kaseem also urged officers and men of the command to imbibe the culture of transparency and professionalism, as they discharge their responsibilities.

He, however, warned that any act of negative conduct among the officers and men would not be tolerated by the command.

Abba-Kaseem predecessor, Mr Benjamin Binga, appealed to officers and men of the command to extend the same support and cooperation he enjoyed to the new Area Comptroller. (NAN)