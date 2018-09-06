Culture, traditional heritage our pride —Issele Uku Monarch

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—THE Obi of Issele-Uku kingdom, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State, HRM Agbogidi Obi Nduka, has said the culture and traditional heritage of the people are their pride.

Briefing newsmen on the forthcoming Ine Aho festival, he said.

“it has been a known fact that the culture and traditions of Issele-Uku, so rich, that if properly funded, would see the town become a tourist destination and create numerous job opportunities for the teeming youths, and would yield so much return on investment for investors.”

On the significance of the festival, he said “the glory of Issele-Uku lies in its unfettered adherence to its rich culture and traditions. One of the imperative cultures of Issele-Uku, is the Ine Aho festival, which is the most reverend festival in the ancient town of Issele-Uku”.

Saying the people were committed to preserving their cultural heritage despite influx of foreign culture which has eroded the culture of some communities, the Obi said; “we are willing to project these traditions to the world.”

He said there was need to create, add value and importance to the festival with modernization and globalization, adding that “we are striving towards achieving that goal, especially by targeting the youth with specialized programs that will be put in place in future as the festival is attended by people of all ages”.

The monarch lamented that ” though the festival period is loaded with minor and major traditional events, majority of these traditional activities of the festival are not popularized and publicized”, listing the traditional activities to include “Izu Afiachi, Ilo Chi Ikpala, Ilo Chi Ikolo, Mgba Ututu, Iba Nzu, Ihu Onicha, which he said are significant traditional activities as highlights of the Ine Aho festival. These activities pull crowd from far and wide to experience the festival”.