Court remands welder for attempted kidnap

A Magistrates’ Court in Minna has ordered the remand in prison custody of a 28-year-old welder, Shamsudeen Nasiru, for attempted kidnap.



Nasiru is standing trial on a two-count charge of criminal intimidation and attempted kidnapping.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Gunduma Ibrahim, had told the court that one Alhaji Sadiq Hussaini of Mokwa town reported the matter at the State CID Minna on Sept. 23.

Ibrahim stated that the complainant was said to have received a call from an unknown person threatening to kidnap him if he did not pay an advance ransom of N6 million

He said that the complainant paid N600,000 from the amount demanded.

Ibrahim added that the police swung into action and arrested the accused person after some investigations.

He noted that the offences contravened sections 397 of the penal code and 3(3) of the Kidnapping and Cattle rustling law of Niger state 2016.

Nasiru, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor thereafter prayed the court for adjournment as investigation into the matter was still ongoing.

In his ruling, Magistrate Ibrahim Shabafu, ordered the accused person to be remanded in prison and adjourned the case until Oct. 11 for further mention. (NAN)