Court orders flogging of man for causing public nuisance

Abuja – A Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday ordered that one Markus Joshua, be given 12 strokes of the cane for causing public nuisance.



The judge, Abdulwahab Mohammed, warned Joshua who admitted committing the offence to desist from committing crime and be of good behaviour.

Joshua was convicted on a count charge of causing public nuisance.

The prosecutor,‎ Babajide Olanipekun, had told the court that Joshua was found in a black spot in Kubwa village, Abuja, on Sept. 9.

He said that Joshua was smoking and selling weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa ( a.k.a. Indian hemp).

Olanipekun said that during investigation, 40 wraps of the weed were recovered from Joshua.

The said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 183 of the Penal Code.