Correa renews contract with Atletico

Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa has extended his contract until 2024, the club announced on Wednesday.

Correa joined Atletico from Argentinian side San Lorenzo four years ago and has played 147 games for Diego Simeone’s team.

“I am proud the club continues to trust me and to continue to grow as a footballer here,” Correa said.

“I am very grateful to the club for the confidence placed in me, we have a great team and a great coaching team and if we all work together in the same direction, I think we are going to make a great campaign.”

Correa notched his 100th La Liga match against Huesca on Tuesday and played a key role in Atletico winning the Europa League last season.

AFP