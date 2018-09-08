Breaking News
Clark accepts apology from police

On 3:14 amIn News by TonyComments

By Henry Umoru & Kingsley Omonubi, Abuja

FORMER Federal Commissioner for Information and South South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark whose Asokoro residence was raided by the Police, for alleged possession of arms and ammunition, yesterday said that the sacking of those policemen who carried out the act was not enough if future occurrences must be averted as they must not be made to serve as scapegoats.

EDWIN CLARK

In a statement he personally signed yesterday in Abuja, the Elder Statesman  called on the Inspector – General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to carry out a holistic investigation into the matter, with a view to getting those involved and bring them to book, adding that the dismissed police men could not have acted  without directives from a superior officer.

Chief Clark who noted that someone was involved in getting the Search warrant prior to the incident, however expressed his profound gratitude to all over the  show of empathy since the incident.

The Elder Statesman said, “As a father of the nation, now at the age of nearly 92 years,  I have accepted the apology from the Police authorities, which has now been made public as I demanded. For the upholding of justice and fairness, the young officers who came to my residence, must not be made scape-goats. Merely sacking the officers concerned, when they were indeed carrying out official instructions, is not enough, if we are to avert such occurrences in future.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Kputom Idris last night  ordered the immediate disbandment of the IGP Special Tactical Squad (IGP-STS) and the redeployment of all the personnel of the squad to other departments/formations of the Force following the raid on Clark’s house.

Senior Officers attached to the erstwhile Special Tactical Squad (STS) who were linked with the raid on Edwin Clark’s residence in  in Asokoro on  September 4, 2018 are now undergoing strict disciplinary procedures. According to a statement from  Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jimoh Moshood, “The tactical operations and statutory core Police duties that the dissolved Special Tactical Squad (STS) were charged with are now collapsed and will be carried out by other operational, investigative and response units of the Force.This dissolution of the Special Tactical Squad (STS) is with immediate effect.”

 


