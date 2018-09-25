Chocolate City’s Dicey drops visuals for `Diceyyy’

Abuja – Chocolate City Record artist Shasha Alesh a.k.a. Dicey Ailes has released the visuals for his hit single, `Diceyyy.’



Chocolate City boss, Jude Abaga a.k.a Mr Incredible (MI) took to his twitter handle @MI­_Abaga to intimate fans.

“@DiceAiles is back!!!! This video is stupid!!!! Check it out guys!!!!! #Diceyyy.

Alesh, a singer -song writer and rapper signed a contract with the record label in July 2014.

He was nominated for Rookie of the Year at The Headies in 2016.

In 2016, tooXclosive, a music and review website ranked his breakthrough single, `Miracle,’ third on its list of the `Top 10 Songs for the month of October’.

In 2017, tooXclusive named the 25 year-old Victoria Island born artist as one of the sixteen artists ”you need to know.”

His singles include Fantasy, Telephone, Machinery, Miracle, Ella, Otetola and Mr Biggs.

Ice Prince featured him in the song, `Brooklyn’; Masterkraft featured him along side YCee and Ceeza in `Olohungbo’ and Yung6ix featured him in `No Favour’ (NAN).