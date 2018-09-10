Children with special educational needs get school in Nigeria

By Dayo Adesulu

Parents whose children are faced with learning challenges can now heave a sigh of relief as special school for special needs education berths in Lagos.

In spite of the promulgation of section 8 of the National Policy on Education which states that children with special needs education should be attended to, many public and private educators are yet to fill in this gap.

The policy describes special needs education in Nigeria as “a customized educational program that is designed to meet the unique needs of persons with special needs that the general education program cannot cater for”

However, in the last couple of years, special needs education has gained more exposure in Nigeria, with schools such as Greensprings School standing at the forefront of promoting inclusive education and providing appropriate support for children with special needs.

Speaking in this regard, the Executive Director, Greensprings Schools, Mrs Lai Koiki reiterated her commitment to ensure that the institution works toward full actualisation of National Policy on Education.

Quoting Article 26, section one of the Universal Declaration of Rights, she said: ” “Everyone has the right to education,”

”These initiatives have led to the opening of Anthos House, a unique school for special education needs, located at number 1 Platinum Way, Osapa London, Jakande Lekki,” she said.

Koiki who decried that special education has always been a challenging area, adding that most institutions lack the resources and expertise to provide support for children with special educational needs in Nigeria.

She, however expressed fulfilment that finally, children with special educational needs can now get the quality education they deserve.