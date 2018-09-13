CHIEFTAINCY CRISIS: Peace moves stalled as Olubadan tackles Oba Olakulehin

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN—HOPE of peaceful resolution to the on-going royal tussle between the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, and his members of Olubadan in-council over the review of 1959 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration dimmed further, yesterday, as the paramount ruler said it was wrong for any of the new kings to think that he was sheepishly following the dictates of a former Governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja.

The monarch, who spoke through his Personal Assistant/Director of Media and Public Affairs, Mr Adeola Oloko, was reacting to a statement credited to Oba Owolabi Olakulehin that it was the Osi Olubadan, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja who was misleading him.

He stated this while welcoming members of Mesiogo Movement, a socio-cultural club of Ibadan indigenes who had come to complain about the alleged disparaging statement of Chief Olakulehin in one of the dailies about Olubadan at his Popoyemoja, Ibadan palace, yesterday.

Oba Adetunji said: “Oyo State High Court judgment delivered by Justice Olajumoke Aiki which declared the Ibadan Chieftaincy review as unconstitutional and illegal.”

In the statement which appeared to have created a hitch to the reconciliatory move by some Ibadan indigenes, Olubadan contented further that “while the embattled high chiefs are begging for rule of self help, we are asking for the rule of law.”

The monarch said: “Despite his (High Chief Olakulehin) military background, he had not been displaying discipline expected of his high office.

“Balogun Olakulehin remains the most troublesome and verbally reckless member of the Olubadan-in-Council till date with unenviable records of quarrels with High Chief Amidu Ajibade, the late High Chief Femi Olaifa, Iyalode of Ibadan, High Chief Aminat Abiodun and now High Chief Rashidi Ladoja”.