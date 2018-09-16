Chef Fregene, actress Lala Akindoju wed today

Celebrity chef, OritseGbubemi Fregene and actress Kemi Lala Akindoju will tie the knots today in a traditional ceremony in Lagos.

Both lovers took to Instagram today to announce their wedding with each writing romantic lines about the other.

Fregene wrote: One day changed everything.

One day is changing everything.

You are my testimony.

You are my new song. My bassline of life.

You are the what Grace did for me.

You are the beautiful I could finally hold.

Biggest Proof that God stays mindful of me because of His reckless and Unending Love.

That his Love is all around. Never letting me go.

Thank you for taking a chance on this boy and seeing the man in him.

@lalaakindoju let’s go and conquer! .

Akindoju, in turn, said she was ecstatic about ‘who we are becoming`’.

She described Fregene as “the one with whom I shall fulfil purpose,” adding with a shout out: “Oritsegbubemi Fregene I’m ready for forever”.

Akindoju splashed many photographs and videos of the couple on her Instagram, where she commands over 250,000 followers.

Many of their followers are wishing the couple marital bliss.

NAN