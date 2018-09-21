Celebrities warm up for world premiere of ‘ Çhief Daddy’

By Benjamin Njoku

Following the recent release of the first teaser of the movie, Chief Daddy, EbonyLife Films has announced the date of the movie’s premiere, set for December 2, 2018. The highly anticipated launch will take place at the Oriental Hotel in Lekki, Lagos.

In usual EbonyLife fashion, the premiere is set to be a grand affair, with a guest list including dignitaries, business moguls, celebrities and socialites. With the dress code being ’Opulently Nigerian – Be Extra’, the event promises to be a thrilling and exceptional extravaganza, showcasing Nigerian fashion culture like never before.

Executive Producer, Mo Abudu is looking forward to another landmark event. “Every year, the cream of Lagos society shows up for our extraordinary premieres and this will be no exception. This time, with Chief Daddy, we are going to have even more fun with fashion, while unveiling what promises to be the biggest movie of 2018. For those fortunate enough to be invited, we promise a wonderful occasion and a hilarious, highly enjoyable, family film.”

With star-studded cast in Nollywood’s history including Bisola Aiyeola, Funke Akindele, Zainab Balogun, Shaffy Bello, Lepacious Bose, Ini Edo, DakoreEgbuson-Akande, Linda Ejiofor, MawuliGavor, Kate Henshaw, Ayo Lijadu, Jude ‘MI’ Abaga, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Beverly Naya, Chinedu ‘Nedu’ Ani, Uti Nwachukwu, TaiwoObileye, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah, Rachel Oniga, Beverly Osu, NkemOwoh, Patience Ozokwor and Joke Silva. Also featured is entertainer, rapper and two-time AMVCA winner, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, who may be the breakout star of this movie.

The dramatic comedy, Chief Daddy, written by Bode Asinyanbi and directed by NiyiAkinmolayan chronicles the sudden death of wealthyand extremely generous Chief Beecroft, and the events that unfold subsequently. The movie, which features unique and eccentric characters, combines drama, comedyand a very catchy soundtrack. After the premiere, the movie opens in cinemas from December 14th.In the meantime, they can look forward to another four teasers before the main trailer is released in late October.