Breaking News
Translate

CBN boosts foreign exchange market with $210m

On 7:17 pmIn News by Nwafor PolycarpComments

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it has injected 210 million dollars into the inter-bank Foreign Exchange Market to meet customer’s request in various segments of the market.

CBN
Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele

The CBN Director, Corporate Communications, Mr Isaac Okorafor, said in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday that 100 million dollars was offered to authorised dealers in the wholesale segment of the market.

He said the Small and Medium Enterprises segment was boosted with 55 million dollars, adding that those requiring foreign exchange for tuition fees, medical payments and Basic Travel Allowance among others, received 55 million dollars.

Okorafor reassured the public that the bank would continue to intervene in the interbank Foreign Exchange Market, in line with its desire to sustain liquidity in the market and maintain stability.

On Aug. 28, the Bank injected another 210 million dollars to cater for requests in the wholesale segment of the foreign exchange market.

Meanwhile, the naira continued its stability in the Foreign Exchange Market, exchanging at an average of N361 to a dollar in the Bureau De Change segment of the market in Abuja.

NAN


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.