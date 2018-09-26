Cargo clearance: Police resumes blocking of containers

By Godfrey Bivbere

Despite assurances by the Maritime Command of the Nigerian Police Force, NPF, at various stakeholders meeting , officers and men of the f orce ha ve resumed blocking of containers officially exited from the port by the Nigerian Customs Service, NCS.

Investigations by Vanguard Maritime Report showed that police officers write to the various terminals asking the terminal operators to stop such containers from exiting the port.

In one of such situation, Vanguard Maritime Report gathered that an importer shipped a 20-foot container with registration number MADU 7977122, and after going through all clearing processes by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS and all other relevant government agencies, the consignment was exited by Customs.

But on their way to take delivery of the consignment, a letter has been written by the Police Maritime Command to the terminal operators, Ports and Cargo to block them from exiting the container from the port.

On inquiry, the agent to the importer (name withheld) was directed to see one Mr. Sola Olapade at the Maritime Command office at the Police Command Annex in Obalende, Lagos Island.

When the agent got to the office , as a way of intimidating their targets, the agent was told to write a statement, but he refused and demanded to know why the container was blocked.

He was told that the container had under declaration which they must investigation .

When Vanguard Maritime Report called the Public Relations Officer of the Maritime Command, Sadik Olatunde, he confirmed the blockage placed on the container on allegation that some of the items in the container were not declared.

He also said that a vehicle in the container is older than the age limit set by the Customs to qualify for shipment into the country.

When reminded that the duty to check such infraction is that of the Customs and that the Customs have cleared the container, Olatunde insisted the container was under investigation and that the outcome will be made known thereafter.

Meanwhile the container has attracted demurrage of about N40 , 000 for the three extra days it has stayed after the police blockade.

Speaking on the issue, Public Relations Officer of the Tin Can Island Customs Command, Uche Ejesieme, said Customs always wants to collaborate with other sister government agencies but remains focus to its duties.

He advised sister agencies to stick to their jurisdiction as there has been cases where some of these agencies try to take on the function of the Customs.

The immediate past president of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, Prince Olayiwola Shittu, had told Vanguard Maritime Report that the sad thing about such blockade is that further examination are not done on such consignments but alleged that the owners are allowed to go after going to these officers to bribe them.

He added that the new dimension is further driving away businesses from the Lagos ports.

According to him, “The economy and the attitude of security agency and their extortion are affecting businesses at the ports. People are running away from the western ports, they are either going to Cotonou or they are heading to the eastern ports because the one that is trending now is that the Maritime Command of the Nigerian Police Force, NPF are now writing letters to shipping companies not to release cargoes until the agents comes to visit them.

They write from Zone 2, Area B and the office of the Assistant Inspector General, AIG, in charge of marine. When consignments are existed, they write to shipping companies not to release until the clearing agent goes there to visit them and they have never come back to say the containers in suspect and that they want to re-examine.

Once you settle them they release your cargo, the port is becoming very unfriendly.”