C/ River going through worst times under Ayade – Senator Enoh

By Emma Una

CALABAR- SENATOR John Owan Enoh, Senator representing the central senatorial district of Cross River State on Wednesday said the state is going through its worst period since it was created in 1967 under the administration of Senator Ben Ayade and should be removed in 2019 if the state would continue to exist.

Senator Enoh who stated this in Ikom while declaring his intention to contest for the number one post of the state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, stated that his entry into the race is to rescue the state from the decadence it has been plunged into by governor Ayade in the past three years.

“I have no doubt in my mind that you are here because of your burning desire to see a better Cross River. I believe that our gathering here is borne out of our collective conviction that in the midst seeming

despair in our state at this time, there can be hope. We are here today because of inspite of the ruinous cloud of maladministration that has enveloped our state in the last three and half years, we still believe in the power of our own redemption .

“It is my firm believe that we will be leaving this place with the resolve to work together as party men and women to make that redemption possible by nominating me in our party’s governorship primaries as the flag bearer for the 2019 general election in our state to change things for the better”

Senator Enoh listed transformation of education sector, improved security network, revamping of the tourism sub sector as part of his blue to redeem the state and called for support from he people o achieve his ambition

“Perhaps, there has never been anything in our history that the consequences of our decision to choose who to lead as a governor will be more weighty, dramatic and consequential than now and we must work to actualise it”.

He said he is aware that the task of changing the Ayade administration will not be a tea party, but it is achievable because the government is vulnerable in all fronts because of its inability to deliver the benefits of democracy the people

He called on the APC which he is a divided house to stand together to achieve that task in the interest of future generations of the state