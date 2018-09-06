Buhari’s integrity claim, fraudulent- Lamido

…As BoT warns members against fraternizing with Presidential aspirants

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – A former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sule Lamido has described as questionable, the integrity credentials of President Muhammadu Buhari.



Lamido who addressed journalists after submitting his nomination forms at the party’s headquarters yesterday said the party would be coasting home to victory if he is given the ticket of the party.

He said, “There have been integrity before Buhari, there have been honesty in Nigerian before Buhari. So, integrity is not an invention of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“Before Buhari , even our anthem says the labour of our heroes past. Before Buhari, we had Obafemi Awolowo, Ahmadu Bello, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Aminu Kano, Tafawa Balewa and these are people of integrity. And Buhari has never for once, paid tribute to them.

“Wherever he goes, he destroys history, reinvent it, re-write it and say he his the only person with integrity. Before Buhari, there have been integrity, honesty and he is going to leave all these behind. Beyond and after Buhari there will be Nigeria. So Buhari integrity is a fraud.”

On his chances at the polls if given the ticket, Lamido stated that his consistency stands him out among other aspirants.

“I am not bragging. This party has gone through hell. In 2015 hell was unleashed on us. So here in this house we have been brothers and sisters, consistent, steadfast and we are ready to do everything to save Nigeria.

“And so in picking the Presidential candidate of the PDP, the choice is beyond PDP, it is also a choice of Nigerians.

More details soon