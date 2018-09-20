Buhari will do anything to remain in power – Fani-Kayode

By Gbenga Olarinoye, Osogbo

Former Minister of Aviation and a national leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has declared that the police invitation to the governorship candidate of the party in Saturday election, Senator Ademola Adeleke was a desperation of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to win the election in Osun State .



Fani-Kayode expressed worry on why Adeleke should be invited by the police in just two days to his election, saying it was an attempt to frustrate him ahead of the election.

He said “this is nothing but a reprehensible act and I am not surprised. It shows the level of desperation of the APC and its government. APC is determined to win the Saturday’s election in Osun State.”

“I’ve never heard of any governorship candidate being invited by the Police in less than two days to his election. This act of the Police is condemnable and I want all Nigerians to condemn it.

“Buhari will do anything to remain in power and he will intimidate persons that stand on his ways, but I am sure God will deliver us and we shall be free from him one day,” he added.

Also reacting, the state secretary of the PDP, Hon Bola Ajao said the action of the Police was politically motivated, adding that it will not have negative effects on the chances of the party in the Saturday’s election.

He said the party’s governorship candidate will honour the Police invitation as he has nothing to hide.

But the All Progressives Congress (APC) distant itself from the issue, saying it was not involved in the travails of Adeleke.

The Party’s director of publicity in Osun State, Mr Kunle Oyatomi said “the APC is not linked with the troubles of Adeleke. Or did the APC initiate the invitation? If he had not committed any offence, would police have invited him?”

“The Police said he has questions to answer, hence the invitation. Is he the only governorship candidate? Out of 48 candidates, he was the only one invited by the Police. He should clear himself first of the criminal charges against him from the Police,” he added